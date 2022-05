HOLLY, MI – Get your motors ready. The Holly Oaks ORV Park is open for the season with an additional 62 acres available for recreation. This will be the second full season for Holly Oaks, 14551 Shields Road near Holly. It’s the newest state scramble area and uses former and active sand and gravel mines. The park is managed by Oakland County Parks.

