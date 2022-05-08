ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Reveals ‘Golden Nugget’ Text From Her Mom for Mother’s Day

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r27Cc_0fWzTeou00

It’s Mother’s Day folks, so we’re taking today to recognize some of American Entertainment’s most fun, quirky, and creative moms. One of those is “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik’s mom who, ahead of her special day, came in with a “golden nugget” of information for food connoisseurs everywhere. See what advice she shared with her famous daughter in the “Jeopardy!” host’s Tweet below.

Moms typically hold all the secrets to the best recipes, but thanks to Mayim Bialik’s mother, “Jeopardy!” fans have access to McDonald’s Big Mac secret sauce.

As per the game show host’s post, those looking to recreate the Big Mac special sauce should copy the above list: mayo, pickle relish, chopped white onion, mustard, white vinegar, sugar, garlic and onion powder, salt paprika, and ketchup.

While we appreciate a good sauce recipe, we’re even more appreciative of the humorous context in which Bialik’s mom shared her Big Mac creation.

“That’s the secret(shhh)recipe,” the creative, quirky mama shared with her “Jeopardy!” host daughter. However, there was one kink in the recipe.

“[T]here are no measurements,” Bialik pointed out. The game show host’s mom’s response was priceless. “They say combine well, refrig, good for 2 wks,” but also, “They have to keep some secrets.”

I suppose she has a point, but if you’re looking for the exact Big Mac sauce measurements, then you’ll have to look outside of our “Jeopardy!” host’s mom’s little golden nugget.

Mayim Bialik Faces Criticism ‘Jeopardy!’ Icon Alex Trebek Did Not

Mayim Bialik has gained a massive “Jeopardy!” fanbase since she became temporary host alongside Ken Jennings following Alex Trebek‘s death. However, now, months into her “Jeopardy!” reign, she’s revealing the major criticisms she faces that the game show’s longtime host never did. And it has to do with her wardrobe taste.

In speaking to the latest criticisms, she said, “It’s very interesting to me, you know, to say, ‘Well, gosh, what should I wear?'” She continued, “Alex [Trebek] wore a different suit every single show but people didn’t think about it much because it was navy, or it was gray.”

Meanwhile, as a younger, female host, Bialik tends to have more options in her outfit choices. Although, just because she has more variety in style, doesn’t mean she’s immune to the critiques of the usually kind, supportive “Jeopardy!” community.

She further explained, “Whereas I might wear colors sometimes and you might recognize that jacket because we also have a budget.” Nevertheless, Bialik has received backlash for rewearing certain garments.

In response to the backlash, she shared with Entertainment Tonight, “it’s not about what Mayim Bialik’s wearing, it’s about these contestants and, like, all the random, amazing things that they know.”

Previously, Bialik’s been known to clap back at critical fans in regard to her “Jeopardy!” wardrobe.

She once posted, “That’s right! I repeated a blazer! You caught me! And I’ll do it again!”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Naomi Judd Died by Suicide After Mental Health Struggle: Report

Multiple sources have confirmed that country music Hall of Famer Naomi Judd died by suicide on Saturday after personal struggles. The singer had long been an advocate for mental health awareness. She had spoken publicly about her own struggles with depression, saying that she used to lock herself in her room and away from family.
MENTAL HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Tamron Hall 'devastated' after recent health diagnosis

Tamron Hall has shared her devastation after revealing a recent health diagnosis. The Tamron Hall Show host has reportedly been forced to film her talk show from home after she tested positive for COVID-19, according to Page Six. Tamron has made no reference to her diagnosis on social media, but according to the publication, the TV star sent an email to her colleagues informing them of her condition.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Nugget#American Entertainment#Mcdonald#Big Mac
Outsider.com

The ‘Happy Days’ Stars You Probably Didn’t Know Were Siblings

While Erin Moran starred in over 230 episodes of “Happy Days,” her sibling and fellow actor, John Moran, only starred in one alongside his sister. Most “Happy Days” fans probably don’t remember the Moran siblings starring together in the episode. It took place in Season 3 and was titled “Football Frolics.” Per IMDb, the synopsis on the episode reads, “Richie, Ralph & Potsie decide to babysit 15 kids at once, to earn fast money to attend a big football game.”
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Is Len Cariou Leaving 'Blue Bloods' After His Devastating Medical Diagnosis?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of Blue Bloods. Six decades after Canadian actor Len Cariou started his acting career, he’s still booked and busy. He made his debut as Henry Reagan on the CBS series Blue Bloods in 2010. Since then, fans have grown to love the retired police commissioner. However, recent episodes suggest that the tough-but-fair family patriarch’s story may come to an end soon.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
womansday.com

'Big Bang Theory' Fans Are Demanding Answers Over Kaley Cuoco’s Huge News on Instagram

Ever since its debut in 2007, The Big Bang Theory has garnered millions of fans and in the process, viewers have wondered about a few questions surrounding the plot and their favorite characters. So, it’s no surprise that when actress Kaley Cuoco (who played Penny Hofstadter) announced the upcoming release of a book dedicated to all things Big Bang, many were ecstatic.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Leave It to Beaver’: Why Tony Dow Says He Wasn’t Allowed to Watch the Show as a Kid

It’s been nearly six decades since the iconic classic television sitcom Leave It To Beaver went off the air. However, the long-running series remains a major part of television programming history. The popular series starring Jerry Mathers as “Beaver,” Tony Dow as Wally, and Barbara Billingsley and Hugh Beaumont, chronicles the life of the mischievous young Beaver’s various adventures along with his family and friends.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: One Star Was Often Difficult To Work With on Set

The eight stars who made up the classic TV family on The Brady Bunch seemed blissfully happy on the outside. But one star was notoriously unhappy and difficult to work with. That star was Mike Brady’s Robert Reed. While the actor was perfectly pleasant with his cast members, he had beef with the style of the series. And he constantly made that known.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Why Did Ken Jennings and Mark Labbett Leave 'The Chase'?

In 2020, ABC announced that the American adaptation of the British series The Chase would be returning to television. The following year, the series revival premiered with Sara Haines as the host and a few of the most renowned quizzers in the world — including but not limited to Ken Jennings and Mark Labbett (aka The Beast) — as Chasers.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

452K+
Followers
49K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy