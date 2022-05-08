‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Reveals ‘Golden Nugget’ Text From Her Mom for Mother’s Day

It’s Mother’s Day folks, so we’re taking today to recognize some of American Entertainment’s most fun, quirky, and creative moms. One of those is “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik’s mom who, ahead of her special day, came in with a “golden nugget” of information for food connoisseurs everywhere. See what advice she shared with her famous daughter in the “Jeopardy!” host’s Tweet below.

Moms typically hold all the secrets to the best recipes, but thanks to Mayim Bialik’s mother, “Jeopardy!” fans have access to McDonald’s Big Mac secret sauce.

As per the game show host’s post, those looking to recreate the Big Mac special sauce should copy the above list: mayo, pickle relish, chopped white onion, mustard, white vinegar, sugar, garlic and onion powder, salt paprika, and ketchup.

While we appreciate a good sauce recipe, we’re even more appreciative of the humorous context in which Bialik’s mom shared her Big Mac creation.

“That’s the secret(shhh)recipe,” the creative, quirky mama shared with her “Jeopardy!” host daughter. However, there was one kink in the recipe.

“[T]here are no measurements,” Bialik pointed out. The game show host’s mom’s response was priceless. “They say combine well, refrig, good for 2 wks,” but also, “They have to keep some secrets.”

I suppose she has a point, but if you’re looking for the exact Big Mac sauce measurements, then you’ll have to look outside of our “Jeopardy!” host’s mom’s little golden nugget.

Mayim Bialik Faces Criticism ‘Jeopardy!’ Icon Alex Trebek Did Not

Mayim Bialik has gained a massive “Jeopardy!” fanbase since she became temporary host alongside Ken Jennings following Alex Trebek‘s death. However, now, months into her “Jeopardy!” reign, she’s revealing the major criticisms she faces that the game show’s longtime host never did. And it has to do with her wardrobe taste.

In speaking to the latest criticisms, she said, “It’s very interesting to me, you know, to say, ‘Well, gosh, what should I wear?'” She continued, “Alex [Trebek] wore a different suit every single show but people didn’t think about it much because it was navy, or it was gray.”

Meanwhile, as a younger, female host, Bialik tends to have more options in her outfit choices. Although, just because she has more variety in style, doesn’t mean she’s immune to the critiques of the usually kind, supportive “Jeopardy!” community.

She further explained, “Whereas I might wear colors sometimes and you might recognize that jacket because we also have a budget.” Nevertheless, Bialik has received backlash for rewearing certain garments.

In response to the backlash, she shared with Entertainment Tonight, “it’s not about what Mayim Bialik’s wearing, it’s about these contestants and, like, all the random, amazing things that they know.”

Previously, Bialik’s been known to clap back at critical fans in regard to her “Jeopardy!” wardrobe.

She once posted, “That’s right! I repeated a blazer! You caught me! And I’ll do it again!”