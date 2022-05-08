Brooklyn Park Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash On Highway 36

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A Brooklyn Park man was killed in a rollover crash on a Highway 36 exit in Roseville Saturday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 46-year-old Earl Anderson was driving east on the highway and exited at Dale Street just after 5 p.m.

His vehicle went into the ditch, hit a fence, rolled and hit several trees.

The state patrol said Anderson was not wearing a seat belt, and he died at the scene.

Speed was a factor in the crash, according to the state patrol.