Michigan State

Abortion rights advocates are raising alarms about a nearly century-old state law

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbortion rights advocates in Michigan are raising alarms about a restrictive abortion ban put in place in 1931 before the US Supreme Court’s 1973 landmark decision in Roe v. Wade. That law was invalidated by the decision in Roe v. Wade, but it’s still on the state’s...

NBC News

Abortion set to shake up battleground Wisconsin

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... President Biden heads to Hamilton, Ohio to discuss manufacturing and jobs. ... First Lady Jill Biden arrives in Romania. ... The U.S. economy adds 428,000 jobs in April. ... Trump set to appear with Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. ... David McCormick raises “national security concerns” about Oz. ... NBC’s Natasha Korecki reports on the states seeking to hold early Democratic 2024 nominating contests. ... And the White House has a new press secretary.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The state of the anti-abortion rights movement

NEW THIS MORNING — First lady JILL BIDEN made an unannounced trip to war-torn Ukraine earlier today. “Inside Ukraine, she met with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, who has not previously appeared in public since the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of her country,” WaPo’s Tyler Pager reports from Uzhhorod, Ukraine.
Inside New York’s Abortion Rights Rally to Uphold Roe v. Wade

There was never any doubt that Tuesday would see protests break out all across America. In the late hours of Monday May 2, Politico published an unprecedented leak of a drafted Supreme Court opinion that spelled out the end for Roe v. Wade, posing the largest threat to an American’s right to right to abortion access in the decades since the landmark 1973 legislation passed. (You can read everything we know—and don’t know—about the contents and implications of the document, which Chief Justice John Roberts has since confirmed is authentic, here.) Demonstrations started out early in Washington, D.C., where pro-choice advocates gathered outside the Supreme Court to demand that the Biden administration take action. And they quickly spread across the nation to cities like New York, where one of the largest protests took place in downtown Manhattan’s Foley Square.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
People

Bill to Make Abortion Legal Nationwide Fails in the Senate as All Republicans and 1 Democrat Vote No

The Senate voted against passing a bill that would make abortions legal nationwide, as the Supreme Court appears likely to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a 49-51 vote, the Senate again decided against approving the Women's Health Protection Act, which passed in the House last year. The bill was intended to codify Roe v. Wade into a federal law with Roe expected to fall, but the Senate — where Democrats hold just a slim majority and need 60 votes to pass more partisan legislation — and they first voted against it in February.
