State Department 'closely monitoring' investigation into deaths of three Americans at Bahamas Sandals resort

The State Department said Sunday that it is "closely monitoring" a Royal Bahamian Police investigation into the deaths of three Americans at a Bahamas resort .

The three were found dead and a fourth was hospitalized Friday at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort on the island of Great Exuma in the Bahamas. The circumstances of their deaths were not released, but the Royal Bahamian Police Force said two of the individuals reported feeling ill and received medical treatment.

"We can confirm the death of three U.S. citizens in the Bahamas," the State Department wrote in a statement to USA TODAY. "We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time."

Staff at the Sandals resort Friday morning informed Bahamian police they had found the body of one man unresponsive in a villa and another man and woman unresponsive in another villa, according to police.

Police pronounced the first man dead on the scene and discovered no signs of trauma on his body. In the second villa, police discovered one man unresponsive and slouched against a bathroom wall, and another woman unresponsive on a bed. Both were pronounced dead at the scene and also showed no signs of trauma.

The couple in the second villa showed signs of "convulsion," according to police. The couple had sought medical attention the day before and returned to the hotel after receiving treatment at a facility, police said.

The identity of the three victims was not released. An additional American woman was airlifted to a hospital, Bahamas Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said in a statement . Police do not suspect foul play, Cooper said.

Bahamian Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville told Eyewitness News Bahamas on Saturday that some hotel guests sought treatment for nausea and vomiting Thursday and returned to the resort.

Environmental health scientists, physicians and others have been flown in to investigate the conditions at the resort to ensure there was not a public health hazard to other guests or employees.

“We feel that what we are seeing is an isolated case associated in a particular area,” Darville said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

