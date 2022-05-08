Utah toddler hospitalized after being injured by lawnmower
By Jacob Scholl, KSL.com
eastidahonews.com
3 days ago
HYRUM, Utah (KSL.com) — A young child was hospitalized Friday after being injured by a lawnmower in Cache County. First responders were called to a home in Hyrum around 11:30 a.m. after a father was mowing with...
