BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which product does your kid need to be like Craig of the Creek?. Craig of the Creek is a fun cartoon that teaches kids about friendship, inclusivity and the power of imagination. Craig and his friends are nice to other kids, and there is a range of ethnicities and genders represented in the show. If your kid wants to be like Craig of the Creek, it may be a good idea to nurture their desire to follow this positive young role model.

KIDS ・ 3 DAYS AGO