Incontinence

WGN TV

Hot and humid: Chicago sets record Tuesday

Tuesday’s hot and humid weather was an official record breaker in the Chicago area. While readings at O’Hare Airport fell just short, the 92 degree high at Midway Airport breaks a record for May 10. (It reached 91° in 2011). Only five years since records began there...
WGN News

Chicago Dogs Teaming up with Granderson’s Foundation

The Chicago Dogs open their season this Friday at Impact Field against the Gary SouthShore Railcats. This season the Dogs and former Major Leaguer and Curtis Granderson are teaming up. The Dogs and Granderson’s foundation CBEA will working in partnership this season. Granderson talked to Jarrett Payton ahead of Friday’s opener to talk about the […]
WGN TV

What is the longest period of continuous rain that Chicago has suffered through?

How long can it rain? What is the longest period of continuous rain that Chicago has suffered through?. Unfortunately, the nature of the city’s precipitation records, makes it nearly impossible to determine the length of precipitation episodes, however Chicago climatologist and weather historian Frank Wachowski, recalls one snowstorm that certainly would be among the leaders. A spring snowstorm on March 25-26, 1930 delivered 22.3 inches of snow to Midway Airport, with the snow falling continuously for 43 hours and 45 minutes. Wachowski offered a more “easily-obtainable” statistic, consecutive days of measurable precipitation. The leader in that category was 11 straight days, logged on two occasions- May 15-25, 1880 (3.62”) and August 24-September 3, 1949 (2.25”).
WGN News

Where Chicago ranks on best cities for b-ball fans

CHICAGO – Many area basketball fans would be quick to say Chicago’s “got game” when it comes to the sport. But one study says otherwise. On WalletHub’s list of 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Basketball Fans, Chicago comes in at No. 17 in the rankings and is second in the Midwest behind Milwaukee, which ranked […]
WGN News

Wolves ready to renew rivalry with IceHogs in Calder Cup Playoffs

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. – Separated by just 72 miles, the Chicago Wolves and Rockford IceHogs renew their rivalry in the postseason for only the third time Thursday night in Rosemont. “They’re physical games. They’re heavy games – lot of hits, some fights, low scoring,” described Wolves centerman Jack Drury. “I think the fans on both […]
WGN TV

Record highs set at both O’Hare and Midway as heat continues

The record heat continued Wednesday where it felt more like July in the Chicago area than May. O’Hare airport recorded a 90 degree reading and Midway recorded 91 degrees. Many areas inland also recorded unusually early triple digit heat indices Wednesday afternoon. It was the first time in 73...
Yardbarker

Holiday, Bucks take Game 5 and 3-2 series lead over Celtics

Over the final 11.8 seconds, Holiday came away with a block and a steal to seal the Game 5 victory for the Bucks. With the Bucks leading 108-107, the Celtics had the ball with 11.8 seconds to go, looking to take the lead late. Boston's Marcus Smart drove baseline to the basket but had his shot attempt blocked by Holiday, who then deflected the loose ball off Smart out of bounds.
