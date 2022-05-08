Incontinence

How long can it rain? What is the longest period of continuous rain that Chicago has suffered through?. Unfortunately, the nature of the city’s precipitation records, makes it nearly impossible to determine the length of precipitation episodes, however Chicago climatologist and weather historian Frank Wachowski, recalls one snowstorm that certainly would be among the leaders. A spring snowstorm on March 25-26, 1930 delivered 22.3 inches of snow to Midway Airport, with the snow falling continuously for 43 hours and 45 minutes. Wachowski offered a more “easily-obtainable” statistic, consecutive days of measurable precipitation. The leader in that category was 11 straight days, logged on two occasions- May 15-25, 1880 (3.62”) and August 24-September 3, 1949 (2.25”).

