Saint Clair County, AL

Planned lane closure on I-20 WB & EB, in Jefferson & St. Clair Counties

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 3 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON & ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 9, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the right lane of I-20 westbound for Paving Work between just east of the Brompton exit (Milepost 148) and the Leeds exit (Milepost 140)....

