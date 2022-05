Finding the best deal on an iPad is all about timing, and while Apple’s new fifth-generation iPad air, now featuring the company’s powerful M1 chip,hasn’t yet had a huge impact the price of its existing tablets, there are still some eye-catching discounts to be found on the more expensive iPad pro models.Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse online, edit audio, pictures and video and even double up as a laptop. They’ve managed to become one of the...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO