Among Brad Pitt’s many accomplishments—seven Academy Award nominations, a successful wine label, the title of People’s Sexiest Man Alive—is his ability to invest in some truly trophy real estate. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor has spoken before about his affinity for all things architecture and interior design, telling Oprah Winfrey in 2004, “I love that architecture is this huge art piece you can be inside. I believe it lifts your soul and affects your mindset.” In late 2012, he collaborated on a collection with furniture maker Frank Pollaro, and in 2020, narrated a documentary about Frank Lloyd Wright. So it is no surprise that he has selected some impressive homes, and made them even more so with his time, investment, and attention to detail.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO