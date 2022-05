This story first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. Gov. Mark Gordon is proud of the work his administration has performed over the past four years, he said. Gordon, speaking to Cowboy State Daily during the state Republican Party’s convention in Sheridan last weekend, said his toughest task since taking office in 2019 was helping the state navigate the problems posed by COVID-19. And while the state’s response to the pandemic wasn’t perfect, it had its high points, he said.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO