The Madrid Open was the fourth Masters 1000 tournament on the ATP calendar in 2011, and Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were the finalists for the third time. After winning the Davis Cup title at the end of 2010, Novak was ready to conquer the tennis world in the first half of the following season, winning the sixth title in Madrid and improving his perfect score to 32-0!

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO