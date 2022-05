MORA COUNTY, N.M. — It's been weeks since thousands of people had to leave their homes. One woman from Mora County didn't expect to be gone this long. Jocelyn Trujillo said, “Two weeks ago on Saturday I took off to Santa Fe thinking I would go back on Monday. So you just pack a suitcase, thinking that's all you're going to need. And we're going on 17 days now.”

MORA COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO