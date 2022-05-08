ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets Draft: Houston Selects Shaedon Sharpe In Latest Mock Draft

By Inside The Rockets Staff
Inside The Rockets
Inside The Rockets
 3 days ago

The Houston Rockets take a huge risk with the selection of shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe in the latest mock draft.

The Houston Rockets ended the 2021-22 campaign with the league's worst record at 20-62. The Rockets have the best chance to land the top overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. But should the lottery balls not fall their way, Houston will still have an opportunity to land a top-five talent.

With the success of last year's draft class, the Rockets may not make their selection by the best player available. Houston could make their choice by top need.

According to NBC Sports in Washington , a draft simulator feature the Rockets selecting Kentucky's shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe with the No. 5 pick.

The draft pick in this simulator is interesting. Houston will receive another wing whose size can pair alongside Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., but the selection of Sharpe could be the most significant gamble.

Sharpe graduated from high school in December. Sharpe enrolled in Kentucky in January but decided not to play for the Wildcats following his arrival midway through the 2022 college season. He declared for the NBA Draft in April while maintaining his college eligibility.

During his senior year on the Nike EYBL circuit, Sharpe registered 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Jalen Green

Jalen Green

Jalen Green

Should general manager Rafael Stone take a chance on Sharpe, it will mark the second consecutive year the Rockets drafted a prospect with no college experience.

In 2021, Houston took Green with their No. 2 pick of the draft. Nine months later, Green has established himself as Houston's primary building block for the future . Prior to joining the Rockets, Green played one year with the G-League Ignite — where he recorded 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 15 games.

Comments / 0

Inside The Rockets

Inside The Rockets

Houston, TX
Community Policy