ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine Parish, LA

Missing girl from Sabine Parish located

westcentralsbest.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANY, La. - Authorities say a missing girl from...

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
County
Sabine Parish, LA
Sabine Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carhee
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Texoma's Homepage

Argument over underwear leads to stabbing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New details emerge in the early morning assault that involved a stabbing and another man getting hit on the head with a one by four piece of wood. A call came in at 6:53 a.m. Monday morning when the reporting party said they saw the suspect running through the alleyway located […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Shreveport woman arrested after theft of over $100,000 from business

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman has been accused of stealing more than $105,000 from her former employer. According to police, Jade Perdue, 32, made several unauthorized purchases using business funds. Warrants for theft were issued and Perdue was arrested Friday and taken to the Shreveport City Jail.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLST/KSAN

2 killed in 2 crashes involving multiple juveniles

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Two juveniles were killed following two separate crashes Saturday, according to the Louisiana State Police Troop E. The first crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. in Sabine Parish and claimed the life of 11-year-old Saylor Gatti of Zwolle. An initial investigation revealed Gatti was driving a UTV westbound on JaBush Road when […]
ALEXANDRIA, LA
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy