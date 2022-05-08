ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Baker Mayfield’s camp reportedly thought Cleveland Browns tried to sabotage quarterback

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36QRyg_0fWzPvir00

Quarterback Baker Mayfield knows the only way to resurrect his NFL career is by getting a change of scenery, whether it comes via trade or an outright release. As the Cleveland Browns struggle to find a trade partner willing to acquire Mayfield, the passer is left wondering if it might be the team’s fault.

Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, knew separation from Cleveland was coming. While the organization committed to him publicly, but they were always looking for a quarterback upgrade. Once the Browns requested an interview with Deshaun Watson , Mayfield wrote a farewell letter to the city.

He’s wanted out of Cleveland ever since, with the desire to get a fresh start even stronger once the Watson trade went through. Despite an overwhelming mutual interest from both Mayfield and the Browns to find a trade, nothing came to fruition during the NFL Draft.

Related: Support for Baker Mayfield in Browns’ locker room ‘poisoned’ after OBJ release

Things aren’t looking good for the 27-year-old quarterback. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made it clear Mayfield isn’t on their radar right now. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers traded a future third-round pick to move up and select Matt Corral .

With very few options even on the table and still stuck on the roster, it seems the 6-foot-1 quarterback and his camp are now wondering if this is all the result of sabotage by the Browns.

“According to multiple sources, those close to Mayfield — who to that point had missed one game because of his shoulder injury — wondered at the time if the Browns were trying to make Mayfield look as hapless as possible in prime time, to potentially pave the way for the franchise to more easily explain why it might be moving on from him in the offseason.”

ESPN’s Jake Trotter on Baker Mayfield’s feelings toward the Cleveland Browns
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MyGqj_0fWzPvir00
Also Read:
NFL QB Rankings: Check our top-20 quarterbacks, including Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson, and Jimmy Garoppolo

Mayfield’s camp is referring to his Week 16 start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In that matchup, broadcasted on Monday Night Football , Cleveland lost 26-14 and Mayfield had one of his worst games of the season.

  • Baker Mayfield stats (Week 16): 16-of-38, 41.% completion rate, 2-2 TD-INT ratio, nine sacks, 53.1 QB rating

The defense of Mayfield is that he played through a painful shoulder injury for his team, attempting to beat a division rival. However, he made the decision to play through a torn labrum in his shoulder months prior. It’s also worth noting that a week earlier, Mayfield threw four interceptions against the Green Bay Packers in a primetime matchup on Christmas.

Cleveland likely would have been better off sitting Mayfield weeks prior and allowing Case Keenum to take over, but they wanted their former franchise quarterback to play if that’s what he wanted. The results were disastrous.

What Mayfield views as sabotage by the Browns, Cleveland likely sees as damage actually done by Mayfield. It’s only stronger evidence the two sides need to part ways and an outright release is likely the only realistic outcome at this point.

Related: Carolina Panthers to explore Baker Mayfield pursuit

More must-reads:

Comments / 28

Connie Kepke
3d ago

WOW wht happened here, I thot he was fantastic player, luved by ALL and was a permanent fixture for the Brown's

Reply(1)
12
Arthur Board
3d ago

Mayfield is a buster no one but himself to blame for his sub par play on the field.He had his opportunity and he didn't get job done .He lost many games for the team throwing the ball away.

Reply(3)
10
Jack Dysert
3d ago

News ago making up headlines again they just won’t trade him or release him for nothing they know he’s better then a lot of QB starting for teams

Reply
3
Related
FanSided

Josh McDaniels continues to plunder Bill Belichick’s Patriots personnel

Are we going to witness the smackdown of all smackdowns when the New England Patriots square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022?. Josh McDaniels, who jettisoned the Pats this offseason to take the head job in Las Vegas, has now completed the trifecta. He first began by swiping coaches from Bill Belichick’s staff, which seemingly broke the six-time champion’s No. 1 rule. Then he took a key player in Brandon Bolden (and others) in free agency.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
NFL Analysis Network

This 49ers-Colts Trade Sends Deebo Samuel To Indianapolis

To the surprise of some people, Deebo Samuel remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers. He requested a trade before the draft, and while the organization said that they did not want to trade him, it felt like a move was inevitable. However, a deal still could take place at some point in time and the Indianapolis Colts would make sense as a potential destination.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Running Back Cut On Monday

A former Ohio State Buckeyes running back was released by an NFL franchise on Monday morning. The Chicago Bears announced on Monday morning that former Buckeyes running back Master Teague has been released. Teague was one of several players released on Monday to make room for other signings:. To make...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Troy Aikman Was Stunned By Monday Night Football Stat

Troy Aikman couldn't believe what he was told during his interview on Good Morning America today. During the interview, Aikman was told he had a 13-9 record on Monday nights during his NFL career. He couldn't believe it. "13 and nine? What!," he said. Take a look. Aikman and Joe...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Sabotage#American Football#Nfl Draft#The Carolina Panthers
Yardbarker

Packers Could Sign Newly Released Pro Bowl Cornerback

One of the areas in which the Green Bay Packers are strong in terms of starting talent is cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a borderline All-Pro, Rasul Douglas almost made the Pro Bowl in just 12 games played, and Eric Stokes was one of the best rookie defensive backs last season. However, after those three, the talent level dips tremendously. Additionally, the Packers did not address the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, the Packers could look into signing James Bradberry, who was just released by the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has 1-Word Reaction To Tom Brady News

Erin Andrews seems to be fired up about working with Tom Brady in the near future. On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Brady will be joining Fox Sports once his playing days are over. That could be after this season, in five seasons, or perhaps even 10 seasons from now.
NFL
Yardbarker

Free agent Jarvis Landry turned down deal from Cleveland Browns

It looks like the door is completely shut on Jarvis Landry returning to the Cleveland Browns. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the free-agent wide receiver turned down a deal from the team. Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show today. The deal was said to be a one-year...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Giants and Packers Sends Pro Bowl Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: 1 Team Could Still Be In Play For Baker Mayfield

With about two months to go before the start of National Football League training camps, the Cleveland Browns still haven’t found a solution to the Baker Mayfield saga. The quarterback has wanted out, especially ever since the team went out and acquired Deshaun Watson, but interest in Mayfield has been tepid at best.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy