ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson to have MRI on Achilles

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QP6dC_0fWzPs4g00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eb86R_0fWzPs4g00

Atlanta United captain and U.S. men’s national team defender Miles Robinson will have an MRI on his left Achilles tendon.

Playing on the artificial turf at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Robinson went down with a non-contact injury in the 14th minute of Saturday’s 4-1 win against the Chicago Fire. He left the field on a stretcher.

“I think it’s going to be a bad injury,” Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said on the halftime broadcast. “I hope it’s not, so let’s see after the tests. But very unfortunate injury.”

Robinson, 25, has started 85 of his 96 appearances on Atlanta’s back line since 2018.

“Just heartbreaking,” fellow Five Stripes defender Brooks Lennon said. “In the first half, it really shook us as a team. It took us 15-20 minutes to kind of regroup. I don’t know if you could tell when he went down, we were losing possession of the ball. I think we were all kind of stunned. We’re praying for him, we wish him a speedy recovery. Just another blow to the team, which is not great for us.”

A torn Achilles likely would mean the end of Robinson’s MLS season and would jeopardize his availability for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which starts on Nov. 21.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Former NBA player Adreian Payne dies at age 31

Adreian Payne, who played for three teams during his four-year NBA career, has died at age 31, according to Andrew Hammond of The Detroit Free Press. After four years at Michigan State, Payne was selected by the Hawks with the 15th pick in the 2014 draft. He only played three games for Atlanta before being traded to Minnesota, where he spent the next two-and-a-half seasons. His final NBA appearance came as a two-way player with the Magic during the first part of the 2017-18 season.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gonzalo Pineda
Person
Nathan Cardoso
Person
Brooks Lennon
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy