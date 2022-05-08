ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

20 of The World’s Most Elite Special Forces

By John Harrington
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bZa1g_0fWzPrBx00 Special forces are highly trained and highly selective military units created to perform unconventional or unorthodox covert missions in defense of a nation’s security interests. They assess potential threats, take out strategic targets, and conduct hostage rescue missions, often in the world’s most dangerous and unfriendly locations. A mystique has grown around many of these units, which have been the subject of documentaries and action movies. (See which ones are featured in some of the best action movies of all time .)

Given the clandestine nature of their activities, and the fact that the tasks between the units can vary, these forces cannot be ranked. But we know from media accounts and some declassified materials which ones are the best of the best in the world.

To determine 20 of the world’s top elite special operation forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed lists of such units from RankRed , Spec Ops Magazine , Edudwar , Business Insider , and the veteran-led digital publisher The Mighty . Further information on the type of unit and their principal roles was taken from the unit’s website or from Wikipedia ,.

The original special forces date at least from the Roman Empire, which used small, speedy, camouflaged boats with specially trained soldiers for scouting and commando missions.

Many of today's special forces have their origins in World War II. These include the U.K.’s Special Boat Service and Special Air Service. The SBS is roughly equivalent to the U.S. Navy Seals. The Special Air Service is known by its famous motto, “Who dares wins.” They gained worldwide fame in 1980 when they overtook terrorists holding hostages at the Iranian embassy in London in less than 20 minutes, killing six terrorists and capturing one, without hostage casualities. (These are the biggest ransoms ever paid .)

Other specialized units were formed in the 1970s, in the wake of the 1972 Munich Olympics tragedy and an upsurge in terrorist activity. These units include Austria’s EKO Cobra, GSG 9 of Germany, and GIGN in France.

Speaking of the Munich incident, Israel’s Shayetet 13, created in 1964, has  been involved in nearly every major Israeli war and many covert operations. Those included the “Wrath of God” mission in which Shayetet 13 operators raided Lebanon in 1973 and killed many of those involved in the planning of the attack at the Munich Olympics.

Click here to see 20 of the world’s elite special forces

The United States has three special forces on the list. United States Army Special Forces, also known as the Green Berets; Delta Force, acclaimed for its skill in capturing or killing high-value targets and breaking up terrorist cells; and the Navy SEALs, who were involved in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and the mission to kill 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AaxY3_0fWzPrBx00

EKO Cobra
> Country: Austria
> Also known as: Einsatzkommando Cobra, Task Force Cobra
> Type: Police tactical unit
> Role: counterterrorism, law enforcement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HrGOi_0fWzPrBx00

New Zealand Special Air Service
> Country: New Zealand
> Also known as: 1st New Zealand Special Air Service Regiment, 1 NZSAS Regt.
> Type: Special forces
> Role: Surveillance and reconnaissance; combating terrorism; direct action, support, and influence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6sBr_0fWzPrBx00

GSG 9
> Country: Germany
> Also known as: Border Protection Group 9
> Type: Police tactical unit
> Role: Counterterrorism, law enforcement, hostage rescue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xo43T_0fWzPrBx00

Special Air Service Regiment
> Country: Australia
> Also known as: SASR
> Type: Special forces
> Role: Special operations, counterterrorism, special recovery operations, training assistance, long-range reconnaissance, precision strike, direct offensive action

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAeUf_0fWzPrBx00

Shayetet 13
> Country: Israel
> Also known as: HaShayetet (The Flotilla)
> Type: Maritime Sayeret (reconnaissance), special operation force
> Role: Counterterrorism; maritime sabotage; special reconnaissance; visit, board, search, and seizure; hostage rescue; sea-to-land incursions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pxHF_0fWzPrBx00

Snow Leopard Commando Unit
> Country: China
> Also known as: 3rd Group, 13th Detachment, People's Armed Police Beijing General Corps
> Type: Police tactical unit
> Role: Special forces, counterterrorism, law enforcement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xE7pE_0fWzPrBx00

Gruppo di Intervento Speciale
> Country: Italy
> Also known as: GIS
> Type: Special forces
> Role: Special operations, counterterrorism

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wxjxM_0fWzPrBx00

Special Forces
> Country: USA
> Also known as: United States Army Special Forces, Green Berets
> Type: Special operations forces
> Role: Counterinsurgency, unconventional warfare, foreign internal defense, direct action, special reconnaissance, counterterrorism, security force assistance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qTct_0fWzPrBx00

MARCOS
> Country: India
> Also known as: Marine Commando Force (MCF)
> Type: Special operations forces
> Role: Counterterrorism, airborne force, amphibious reconnaissance and warfare, direct action, hostage rescue, clandestine operations, unconventional warfare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wR5Cn_0fWzPrBx00

Joint Task Force 2
> Country: Canada
> Also known as: JTF 2
> Type: Special operations forces
> Role: Special operations, counterterrorism, hostage rescue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NAPXv_0fWzPrBx00

Delta Force
> Country: USA
> Also known as: 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta, 1st SFOD-D, Combat Applications Group (CAG), The Unit, Task Force Green
> Type: Special mission unit
> Role: Special operations including direct action, counterterrorism, hostage rescue, urban warfare, reconnaissance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lmnno_0fWzPrBx00

Unidad de Operaciones Especiales
> Country: Spain
> Also known as: Naval Special Warfare Force, Special Operations Unit, UOE
> Type: Special forces
> Role: Maritime special operations, long-range reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, direct action, personnel recovery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09kVKK_0fWzPrBx00

Special Boat Service
> Country: UK
> Also known as: SBS
> Type: Special forces
> Role: Special operations, counterterrorism

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49dAYF_0fWzPrBx00

JW GROM
> Country: Poland
> Also known as: Jednostka Wojskowa GROM im. Cichociemnych Spadochroniarzy Armii Krajowej (Military Unit GROM Named in Honor of the Silent Unseen of the Home Army)
> Type: Special forces
> Role: Special operations, counterterrorism, hostage rescue, direct action, unconventional warfare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aif8_0fWzPrBx00

Special Air Service
> Country: UK
> Also known as: SAS, The Regiment
> Type: Special forces
> Role: Special operations, counterterrorism, close combat, hostage rescue, covert surveillance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3e6C_0fWzPrBx00

Special Services Group
> Country: Pakistan
> Also known as: SSG Pak, Black Storks, Maroon Berets
> Type: Special forces
> Role: Special operations, counterterrorism, unconventional warfare, foreign internal defense, special reconnaissance, direct action, hostage rescue, personnel recovery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JgJDT_0fWzPrBx00

GIGN
> Country: France
> Also known as: Groupe d'Intervention de la Gendarmerie Nationale (National Gendarmerie Intervention Group)
> Type: Police tactical unit
> Role: counterterrorism, law enforcement, special operations, hostage rescue,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43HeTE_0fWzPrBx00

Sayeret Matkal
> Country: Israel
> Also known as: General Staff Reconnaissance Unit 269 or 262
> Type: Sayeret (reconnaissance) field intelligence-gathering unit
> Role: Special operations, special reconnaissance, direct action, hostage rescue, counterterrorism, military intelligence, sabotage, counterintelligence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6PJW_0fWzPrBx00

Alpha Group
> Country: Russia
> Also known as: Directorate "A" of the FSB (main successor to the KGB) Special Purpose Center, Alfa Group
> Type: Spetsnaz (special operations forces)
> Role: Special operations, counterterrorism, hostage rescue, law enforcement, special reconnaissance, sabotage, military intelligence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LGaLE_0fWzPrBx00

Navy SEALs
> Country: USA
> Also known as: The Teams; Sea, Air, and Land Teams
> Type: Special operations force
> Role: Special operations, special warfare, direct action, counterterrorism, special reconnaissance, amphibious reconnaissance, unconventional warfare, hostage rescue, underwater reconnaissance and demolition

Guest
3d ago

I used to be in 3rd SFG. It was a good time. Those were the days I tell yea!

Dennis Dodge
3d ago

Send them all to Ukraine wearing Ukraine uniform / civilian clothes and bring this to an end.

