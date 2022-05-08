ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Police identify officers in Friday evening shooting

By Jim Redden
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IoOHI_0fWzPqJE00 UPDATE: Police say a man is hospitalized in critical condition and a semiautomatic handgun was seized as evidence.

Police have identified the four officers involved in the Friday evening shooting that hospitalized a man in critical condition.

The Portland Police Bureau said there was an exchange of gunfire and no officers were injured. A semiautomatic handgun was seized as evidence.

The name of the person has not yet been released.

The officers are: Adi Ramic, a 12-year veteran of the bureau; Michelle Petty, a 5-year veteran; Whitney Anderson, a 3-year veteran; and John Bartlett, a 5-year veteran.

All of the officers are on paid administrative leave, which is bureau policy.

According to the bureau, at 9:12 p.m. May 6, two officers assigned to the Focused Intervention Team were on patrol when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple violations at Northeast 78th Avenue and Mason Street. During the encounter the person was shot and transported to the hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

An early report that an officer was shot was incorrect.

"This was an incredibly dangerous situation in a residential neighborhood where families live," said Acting Police Chief Mike Frome. "I'm so grateful that the officers and community members are okay. It highlights not only the danger officers face each day as they work to keep the community safe, but underscores the importance of addressing our gun violence problem."

The Focused Intervention Team was created three months ago to replace the Gun Violence Intervention Team. Since the team was created, it has made 176 arrests, seized 49 guns and filed 291 Offense Reports, Mayor Ted Wheeler said during his State of the City Speech on Friday.

As per bureau policy, the Portland Police Bureau Homicide Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident and who has not already spoken to police, should contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773, or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov at 503-823-0457 and refer to case No. 22-120339.

Frome has briefed the mayor's office.

As part of the use of force review process, the bureau will conduct an internal review of the entire incident, including the initial response, resources requested, tactics used and post-shooting actions. The case will go before the Police Review Board, which is composed of community members, bureau members and representatives from the Independent Police Review Division.

The bureau directive outlining the procedures followed after an officer involved shooting may be found at www.portlandoregon.gov/police/article/656780 .

Once the entire investigation and legal process is complete, the investigative files and any grand jury transcripts will be posted on the bureau's Open Data page. Information available about past officer-involved shootings can be found at: www.portlandoregon.gov/police/76940.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune and contributed to this story.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Madison South

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has arrested a suspect in a deadly Madison South shooting. According to PPB, East Precinct officers responded at 8:13 p.m. April 7 to an assault call at a hotel in the 3800 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue where they found 19-year-old Clyde K. Hunt. Officers said Hunt was in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Police: Suspect Found Shot In Street

Portland, Ore . – Police got reports of someone shooting at passing cars near 88th and Southeast Flavel. When officers arrived they found the man with a gun shot wound in the street. They determined he was the person firing into the street. It’s not clear how he got shot, weather it is a self inflicted wound or not. Earlier in the day mental health workers reached out to him after he threatened to kill himself and police.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Wheeler
kptv.com

Beaverton police investigating ‘suspicious’ death

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Beaverton Police Department said it is investigating a suspicious death on Tuesday evening. Beaverton police officers responded said they responded to Southwest Horizon Boulevard and Southwest Barrows Road. They established a crime scene and are investigating. The area is near Barrows Park. Police have not...
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Gun Violence#Guns#Violent Crime
CBS News

Oregon woman shoots her two young kids and herself to death, police say

Gresham, Oregon — A 31-year-old woman in suburban Portland shot and killed her two children and herself, police said. On Tuesday morning, officers and the East County Major Crimes Team found three people dead in an apartment, the Gresham Police Department said Wednesday in a news release. After investigation...
GRESHAM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
clayconews.com

FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (May 11, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on May 11, 2022, at approximately 3:48 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 232. The preliminary investigation revealed a silver Subaru WRX, operated by David Wright...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
22K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy