Cavalier County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN REDWOOD AND CENTRAL BROWN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central, central and southwestern Minnesota.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Crow Wing; Douglas; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pine; Pope; Ramsey; Renville; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Washington; Wright SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 192 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN ANOKA BENTON CARVER CHISAGO CROW WING DOUGLAS HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC KANDIYOHI MCLEOD MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON PINE POPE RAMSEY RENVILLE SCOTT SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD WASHINGTON WRIGHT
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Redwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Redwood THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN REDWOOD AND CENTRAL BROWN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central, central and southwestern Minnesota.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Foster, Kidder, Stutsman, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Foster; Kidder; Stutsman; Wells A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN WELLS, NORTHERN KIDDER, WESTERN FOSTER AND NORTHWESTERN STUTSMAN COUNTIES THROUGH 715 PM CDT At 645 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms was located 9 miles southwest of Carrington, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 50 mph and penny size hail possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Carrington around 700 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FOSTER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greeley, Logan, Wallace, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Greeley; Logan; Wallace; Wichita A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Wichita, southeastern Wallace, southwestern Logan and northeastern Greeley Counties through 630 PM MDT/730 PM CDT/ At 559 PM MDT/659 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles south of Wallace, or 17 miles northwest of Leoti, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Wichita, southeastern Wallace, southwestern Logan and northeastern Greeley Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Brown, Watonwan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Brown; Watonwan A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR BROWN AND WATONWAN COUNTIES At 646 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles southeast of Sleepy Eye, or 12 miles southwest of New Ulm, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include New Ulm, St. James, Sleepy Eye, Madelia, Butterfield, Hanska, Darfur, La Salle, Sveadahl, Essig, New Ulm Airport and St James Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BROWN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Nicollet, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nicollet; Sibley The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Sibley County in central Minnesota Northwestern Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 640 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sleepy Eye, or 12 miles west of New Ulm, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Gibbon and Lafayette around 700 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Winthrop and Gaylord. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
#Flood#Red Lake River#Sheyenne River#Snake River#Cavalier Counties#Halstad#Polk
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Cottonwood, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson TORNADO WATCH 202 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA BUENA VISTA CHEROKEE CLAY DICKINSON IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA COTTONWOOD JACKSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARNOLDS PARK, CHEROKEE, JACKSON, LAKEFIELD, MILFORD, MOUNTAIN LAKE, SPENCER, SPIRIT LAKE, STORM LAKE, AND WINDOM.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central and central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central and central Minnesota. Target Area: Blue Earth; Le Sueur; Nicollet The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Le Sueur County in south central Minnesota Blue Earth County in south central Minnesota Eastern Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 711 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Crystal, or 15 miles southeast of New Ulm, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lake Crystal around 720 PM CDT. Nicollet around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Mankato, Kasota, St. Peter, Eagle Lake, Madison Lake and Cleveland. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Becker, Clay, Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Becker; Clay; Otter Tail; Wilkin The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Becker County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Clay County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Richland County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 700 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Detroit Lakes, Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Perham, Barnesville, Pelican Rapids, Frazee, Lake Lida, Lake Park, Toad Lake, Rothsay, Star Lake, Big McDonald Lake, Vergas, Abercrombie, Height Of Land Lake, Callaway, Dent, Elizabeth and Shoreham. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 42 and 48. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 15 and 50. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson TORNADO WATCH 202 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA BUENA VISTA CHEROKEE CLAY DICKINSON IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA COTTONWOOD JACKSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARNOLDS PARK, CHEROKEE, JACKSON, LAKEFIELD, MILFORD, MOUNTAIN LAKE, SPENCER, SPIRIT LAKE, STORM LAKE, AND WINDOM.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Rising water on Lake of the Woods causing concern

(Grand Forks, ND) -- Rising water levels on Lake of the Woods is causing concern. The Lake of the Woods Boards has opened the Norman Dam in Kenora, Ontario on May 7th to allow water to flow out, but water is flowing in faster than it flows out. About 100-thousand cubic feet per second is flowing into the lake, while less than 45-thousand cubic feet per second are flowing out.
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

