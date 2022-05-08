Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nicollet; Sibley The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Sibley County in central Minnesota Northwestern Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 640 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sleepy Eye, or 12 miles west of New Ulm, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Gibbon and Lafayette around 700 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Winthrop and Gaylord. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

