Flood Warning issued for Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Becker; Clay; Otter Tail; Wilkin The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Becker County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Clay County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Richland County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 700 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Detroit Lakes, Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Perham, Barnesville, Pelican Rapids, Frazee, Lake Lida, Lake Park, Toad Lake, Rothsay, Star Lake, Big McDonald Lake, Vergas, Abercrombie, Height Of Land Lake, Callaway, Dent, Elizabeth and Shoreham. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 42 and 48. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 15 and 50. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Comments / 0