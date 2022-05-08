ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembina County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Pembina by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pembina The...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Renville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central and south central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Renville A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN SIBLEY...EAST CENTRAL RENVILLE AND NORTH CENTRAL NICOLLET COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Stewart, or 18 miles south of Hutchinson, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Sibley, east central Renville and north central Nicollet Counties. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Redwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Redwood THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN REDWOOD AND CENTRAL BROWN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central, central and southwestern Minnesota.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Brown, Watonwan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Brown; Watonwan A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR BROWN AND WATONWAN COUNTIES At 646 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles southeast of Sleepy Eye, or 12 miles southwest of New Ulm, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include New Ulm, St. James, Sleepy Eye, Madelia, Butterfield, Hanska, Darfur, La Salle, Sveadahl, Essig, New Ulm Airport and St James Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BROWN COUNTY, MN
ABC Big 2 News

Fire weather warning for several counties in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we’re experiencing could lead to brush fires. In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greeley, Logan, Wallace, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Greeley; Logan; Wallace; Wichita A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Wichita, southeastern Wallace, southwestern Logan and northeastern Greeley Counties through 630 PM MDT/730 PM CDT/ At 559 PM MDT/659 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles south of Wallace, or 17 miles northwest of Leoti, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Wichita, southeastern Wallace, southwestern Logan and northeastern Greeley Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sheridan; Thomas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Thomas and northwestern Sheridan Counties through 845 PM CDT At 813 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm near Gem, or 8 miles east of Colby, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. A trained spotter reported penny size hail along Interstate 70 east of Colby. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rexford. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 51 and 59. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Nicollet, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nicollet; Sibley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN SIBLEY AND NORTH CENTRAL NICOLLET COUNTIES At 715 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Gaylord, or 20 miles northeast of New Ulm, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Gaylord, Winthrop and New Sweden. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Cottonwood, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson TORNADO WATCH 202 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA BUENA VISTA CHEROKEE CLAY DICKINSON IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA COTTONWOOD JACKSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARNOLDS PARK, CHEROKEE, JACKSON, LAKEFIELD, MILFORD, MOUNTAIN LAKE, SPENCER, SPIRIT LAKE, STORM LAKE, AND WINDOM.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Red Lake River#Sheyenne River#Snake River#Cavalier Counties#Halstad#Polk
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Becker, Clay, Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Becker; Clay; Otter Tail; Wilkin The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Becker County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Clay County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Richland County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 700 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Detroit Lakes, Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Perham, Barnesville, Pelican Rapids, Frazee, Lake Lida, Lake Park, Toad Lake, Rothsay, Star Lake, Big McDonald Lake, Vergas, Abercrombie, Height Of Land Lake, Callaway, Dent, Elizabeth and Shoreham. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 42 and 48. Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 15 and 50. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central and central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central and central Minnesota. Target Area: Blue Earth; Le Sueur; Nicollet The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Le Sueur County in south central Minnesota Blue Earth County in south central Minnesota Eastern Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 711 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Crystal, or 15 miles southeast of New Ulm, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lake Crystal around 720 PM CDT. Nicollet around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Mankato, Kasota, St. Peter, Eagle Lake, Madison Lake and Cleveland. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Pamlico, Southern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Pamlico; Southern Craven COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, Trent, Bay and lower Neuse Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Calumet; Clark; Columbia; Crawford; Dane; Dodge; Door; Florence; Fond du Lac; Forest; Grant; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Juneau; Kewaunee; Lafayette; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Marinette; Marquette; Menominee; Monroe; Oconto; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Richland; Rock; Sauk; Shawano; Vernon; Walworth; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood TORNADO WATCH 197 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN CALUMET CLARK COLUMBIA CRAWFORD DANE DODGE DOOR FLORENCE FOND DU LAC FOREST GRANT GREEN GREEN LAKE IOWA JACKSON JEFFERSON JUNEAU KEWAUNEE LAFAYETTE LANGLADE LINCOLN MANITOWOC MARATHON MARINETTE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE MONROE OCONTO ONEIDA OUTAGAMIE PORTAGE RICHLAND ROCK SAUK SHAWANO VERNON WALWORTH WAUPACA WAUSHARA WINNEBAGO WOOD
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson TORNADO WATCH 202 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA BUENA VISTA CHEROKEE CLAY DICKINSON IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA COTTONWOOD JACKSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARNOLDS PARK, CHEROKEE, JACKSON, LAKEFIELD, MILFORD, MOUNTAIN LAKE, SPENCER, SPIRIT LAKE, STORM LAKE, AND WINDOM.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA

