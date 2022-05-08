Flood Warning issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN AND WATONWAN COUNTIES At 647 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hanska, or 12 miles southwest of New Ulm, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include New Ulm, St. James, Madelia, Butterfield, Hanska, Lewisville, South Branch, Ormsby, Darfur, Odin, La Salle and Sveadahl. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
