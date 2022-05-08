Flood Warning issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Brown; Watonwan A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR BROWN AND WATONWAN COUNTIES At 646 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles southeast of Sleepy Eye, or 12 miles southwest of New Ulm, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include New Ulm, St. James, Sleepy Eye, Madelia, Butterfield, Hanska, Darfur, La Salle, Sveadahl, Essig, New Ulm Airport and St James Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
