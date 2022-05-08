ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Richland...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Brown, Watonwan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Brown; Watonwan A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN AND NORTHEASTERN WATONWAN COUNTIES At 702 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over New Ulm, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include New Ulm, Sleepy Eye, Madelia, Hanska, La Salle, Essig, Grogan, New Ulm Airport, St James Airport and Searles. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BROWN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Nicollet, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nicollet; Sibley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN SIBLEY AND NORTH CENTRAL NICOLLET COUNTIES At 715 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Gaylord, or 20 miles northeast of New Ulm, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Gaylord, Winthrop and New Sweden. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
ABC Big 2 News

Fire weather warning for several counties in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we’re experiencing could lead to brush fires. In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN AND WATONWAN COUNTIES At 647 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hanska, or 12 miles southwest of New Ulm, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include New Ulm, St. James, Madelia, Butterfield, Hanska, Lewisville, South Branch, Ormsby, Darfur, Odin, La Salle and Sveadahl. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Foster, Kidder, Stutsman, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Foster; Kidder; Stutsman; Wells A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN WELLS, NORTHERN KIDDER, WESTERN FOSTER AND NORTHWESTERN STUTSMAN COUNTIES THROUGH 715 PM CDT At 645 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms was located 9 miles southwest of Carrington, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 50 mph and penny size hail possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Carrington around 700 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FOSTER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Logan, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Goodland. Target Area: Logan; Sheridan; Thomas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Thomas, northeastern Logan and northwestern Sheridan Counties through 715 PM CDT At 645 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles north of Monument, or 7 miles northwest of Oakley, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gem and Rexford. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 57 and 73. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Crow Wing; Douglas; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pine; Pope; Ramsey; Renville; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Washington; Wright SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 192 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN ANOKA BENTON CARVER CHISAGO CROW WING DOUGLAS HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC KANDIYOHI MCLEOD MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON PINE POPE RAMSEY RENVILLE SCOTT SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD WASHINGTON WRIGHT
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Midland. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brewster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTY At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Panther Junction, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Panther Junction and Big Bend National Park. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Cottonwood, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson TORNADO WATCH 202 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA BUENA VISTA CHEROKEE CLAY DICKINSON IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA COTTONWOOD JACKSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARNOLDS PARK, CHEROKEE, JACKSON, LAKEFIELD, MILFORD, MOUNTAIN LAKE, SPENCER, SPIRIT LAKE, STORM LAKE, AND WINDOM.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Calumet; Clark; Columbia; Crawford; Dane; Dodge; Door; Florence; Fond du Lac; Forest; Grant; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Juneau; Kewaunee; Lafayette; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Marinette; Marquette; Menominee; Monroe; Oconto; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Richland; Rock; Sauk; Shawano; Vernon; Walworth; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood TORNADO WATCH 197 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN CALUMET CLARK COLUMBIA CRAWFORD DANE DODGE DOOR FLORENCE FOND DU LAC FOREST GRANT GREEN GREEN LAKE IOWA JACKSON JEFFERSON JUNEAU KEWAUNEE LAFAYETTE LANGLADE LINCOLN MANITOWOC MARATHON MARINETTE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE MONROE OCONTO ONEIDA OUTAGAMIE PORTAGE RICHLAND ROCK SAUK SHAWANO VERNON WALWORTH WAUPACA WAUSHARA WINNEBAGO WOOD
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson TORNADO WATCH 202 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA BUENA VISTA CHEROKEE CLAY DICKINSON IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA COTTONWOOD JACKSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARNOLDS PARK, CHEROKEE, JACKSON, LAKEFIELD, MILFORD, MOUNTAIN LAKE, SPENCER, SPIRIT LAKE, STORM LAKE, AND WINDOM.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA

