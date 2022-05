For all the feet added to the dimensions of the new left field wall at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, it came down to a matter of inches Sunday. The drive off the bat of first baseman Ryan Mountcastle struck 13 feet high, onto the tippy top of the green padding. And instead of bouncing out for a home run, the ball stayed in the yard for an RBI double. There have been several balls lost to the ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO