ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Zelensky Warns 'the Evil Has Returned' in Victory Day Speech Blasting Putin

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky compared Russia's actions in Ukraine to those of Nazi Germany during World War II on...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War#Luhansk#Ukrainian#Nazi#Russian
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
Daily Mail

Survivors of steelwork hell humiliated by Vladimir Putin's troops: Mariupol refugees were subjected to humiliating interrogation, labelled 'scum' and had their underwear checked by Russian soldiers before being freed

Refugees from Mariupol were subjected to a humiliating interrogation by Russian troops before they were finally freed from the steelworks where they had been hiding for two months. Exhausted survivors told the Daily Mail they were called ‘Ukrainian scum’, had their underwear checked and were forced to give their fingerprints...
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin's 'secret' girlfriend has not been sanctioned yet, this is why

Alina Kabaeva has been rumoured to be Vladimir Putin’s girlfriend since 2008, shortly after he divorced his wife. Despite being rumoured to be close to the Russian President, Kabaeva still hasn’t been sanctioned. But why?. There is no proof of their relationship. Despite the rumours that Alina Kabaeva...
EUROPE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
930K+
Followers
92K+
Post
826M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy