ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin officials issue wildfire warnings across the state

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZjdDz_0fWzPJcb00

Wisconsin officials have issued wildfire warnings across the state.

The state Department of Natural Resources has listed 52 counties in the “very high risk” category for fires, mostly in northern areas.

Eight counties are listed as “high risk” and all other counties are at “moderate risk.”

Authorities say high winds, dry conditions and low humidity will make it easier for fire to spread.

Officials are asking people to avoid all outdoor burning, including campfires, and to use caution when operating off-road vehicles.

More than 250 wildfires have been reported in Wisconsin this year, covering about 440. Debris burning is the leading cause of wildfires.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 4

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slight risk for severe weather across parts of SE Wisconsin Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted parts of SE Wisconsin with a "Slight Risk" for severe weather on Tuesday. Thunderstorms will begin firing late Tuesday afternoon, generally north of Milwaukee. They are expected to quickly become strong, as high heat and humidity along a front will provide more...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KARE 11

Powerful May storms close schools, leave damage in their wake

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — Minnesota's first 80-degree day is coming with some baggage in tow. Powerful thunderstorms from the Dakotas rolled across Minnesota and western Wisconsin Monday morning, bringing heavy rain, gusty wind and hail the size of tennis balls in some areas. In Chisago County, thunderstorms were severe...
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
CBS 58

Sheriff's official: 4 children die in Wisconsin house fire

TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in a small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain...
SPARTA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin family finds rare plant not seen in 90 years

(WLUK) -- You never know what you may find while out hiking in Wisconsin. Ben Redding and his family were out hiking at a state natural area in Sauk County last summer and rediscovered a population of the rare maidenhair spleenwort not seen at the site in 90 years. Redding...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire
97X

This Wisconsin Town Was Named Among The Most Beautiful In America

Many people have different opinions on where the most beautiful spots in America are, Some will say, Maine, Vermont, and Washington. While others will mention Hawaii and Texas. Everyone has their preference, but when a major national platform honors you, it means you really are beautiful in many people's eyes. This Wisconsin town has been listed as one of the most beautiful in the USA.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

Victims of 'boating tragedy' on Big Marine Lake in Minnesota identified

Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.
HUGO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
1440 WROK

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
B100

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Wisconsin

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Wisconsin. As always, I think it's safe to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

Tornado watch until 10 p.m. includes the Twin Cities

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the entire Twin Cities metro area, until 10 p.m. Monday. The Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, Oklahoma a few tornadoes are possible along with scattered large hail and even very large hail to 2.5 inches in diameter, in addition to damaging winds up to 70 mph.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Lightning Bolt Strikes And Kills Deer Herd In Wisconsin

I ran across this story from the archives of OutdoorLife.com from 2010. Besides being sad story, it is a classic tale of the shear force of Mother Nature and natural selection. Although there have been a number of these deadly lightning strikes killing herds of deer around the world, this...
KENOSHA, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy