ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, VA

Governor Youngkin Celebrates Commonwealth’s Early Childhood Public-Private Choice System and Signs Proclamation Honoring Educators

By Contributed
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin today visited River’s Bend Children’s Center in Chester, Virginia, a private preschool serving children supported by the publicly funded child care subsidy program. Governor Youngkin also signed the Child Care and Early Childhood Professionals Day Proclamation to recognize and celebrate...

www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin ordering state employees to return to their offices

Governor Glenn Youngkin is ordering state employees to return to their offices by July 5. A new teleworking policy focuses on Virginia state employees returning as the administration strives to make the state government more innovative while also appealing to customers. Youngkin’s administration is drastically curtailing a work-from-home policy that...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Chester, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
WTOP

Loudoun Co. schools counsel details Virginia AG subpoena request

The counsel for Loudoun County Public Schools confirmed that employees have been issued subpoenas to turn over records for an ongoing grand jury investigation by the Virginia Attorney General’s Office into the system’s handling of sexual assaults. Robert Falconi told members of the Loudoun County School Board on...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Emergency SNAP benefits continue in May

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s SNAP program will once again release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households in May. Funds will be automatically loaded onto SNAP EBT cards on Monday, May 16. For more information on the assistance amount, click here. Send it to 12 here. Want NBC12’s...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Education#Early Childhood Education#Early Childhood Educators#Commonwealth#Bend Children S Center#The Child Care
WUSA9

This man could decide women's rights in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Democratic State Senator Joe Morrissey of Richmond has a rare power in Virginia politics: he has leverage on the abortion debate. "As one of those, perhaps deciding, members in the Senate, I absolutely promise, that I’m going to listen to both sides," said Sen. Morrissey.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WFXR

10-digit dialing begins Saturday in Virginia regions with 540 area code

(WFXR) — Virginians who are living in a 540 area code region will begin 10-digit dialing beginning this weekend. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) says that this second step in a June 2020 relief plan will begin on Saturday, May 14. This will impact the northwestern and southwestern portions of Virginia, including the following cities: […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Most Endangered Historic Places in Virginia: List of 11 locations under threat

Preservation Virginia has released its updated list of historic places across the Commonwealth that face imminent or sustained threats to encourage individuals, organizations, and local and state government to advocate for and find solutions for their preservation. “This year’s list reflects the resilience of the Commonwealth’s many historic places that...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy