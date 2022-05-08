Dr. Dre helps break ground on new Compton High School performing arts center

A performing arts center at Compton High School that's being built with the help of music mogul Dr. Dre is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The Compton native - who donated $10 million to the project - joined city and school leaders for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the first step in getting the center up and running.

The facility will include a 1,200-seat theater and will be a place for young people to be creative in a way that will help further their education and positively define their future.

"When I was approached about funding a performing arts center that would provide an arts and technological education to students and be accessible for the community at large, I was all in," said Dr. Dre. "I wanted to give the young people of Compton something I never had."

Dr. Dre - born Andre Young - grew up in Compton and first rose to fame as a member of NWA, whose debut album was titled "Straight Outta Compton."

He later found success as a solo artist, producer and businessman.

The performing arts center will be the first new high school facility to be built in almost a decade in the greater Los Angeles area.

Compton High School is more than 100 years old.

"This is very historical for Compton," said Compton Unified School District Board President Micah Ali.

