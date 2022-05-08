ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canelo Alvarez calls for rematch after loss to Dmitry Bivol

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
Canelo Alvarez. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Canelo Álvarez, the pound-for-pound top ranked boxer in the world, lost a unanimous decision against Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night, ending a 16-fight and nearly nine year undefeated streak. While Álvarez made no excuses for the loss, he made it clear that he'd like to run it back as soon as possible.

"No excuses, I lost today; he is a great boxer," Álvarez said after the loss, via ESPN. "I felt his power. He comes in and he goes out. He manages his distance really well.

"I don't feel like I lost the fight. ... Personally, I felt he only won four or five rounds. ... We want the rematch, and we're going to do better in the rematch."

Bivol, who won 115-113 on all three scorecards, said he has "no problem" with the idea of a second fight with Álvarez.

Álvarez, 31, has won titles at four weight classes over the course of his illustrious boxing career and currently reigns as the undisputed super middleweight champion at 168 pounds. On Saturday night, he climbed to 175 pounds to challenge Bivol for the WBA (Super) light heavyweight title. In 2019, Álavarez beat Sergey Kovalev via knockout to win the WBO light heavyweight belt in his first fight in the weight class.

The only other loss for Álvarez came in 2013 when he lost a majority decision against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Bivol improved to 20-0 with the victory and has been the WBA (Super) light heavyweight champion since October 2019.

Ben Simmons hints that he wants Shaquille O'Neal and Stephen A. Smith to apologize to him

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been the favorite target of basketball analysts since his conflict with the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the 76ers chapter is all over, critics are still slamming Simmons, especially after news broke out that he had injured his back. This time around, Simmons did not absorb all the criticisms sitting down, hinting that he deserves an apology from Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen A. Smith, and every analyst who dissed him.
Caleb Plant tells Canelo: "Take your loss like a man"

By Allan Fox: Caleb Plant took to social media to give Canelo Alvarez a confidence boost following his loss to Dmitry Bivol last Saturday night. Interestingly, Plant’s brief words of support for Canelo resulted in a deluge of fans on social media, going after the former IBF super-middleweight champion, reminding him how he appeared to be looking for approval in his loss to Alvarez last November.
Packers Could Sign Newly Released Pro Bowl Cornerback

One of the areas in which the Green Bay Packers are strong in terms of starting talent is cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a borderline All-Pro, Rasul Douglas almost made the Pro Bowl in just 12 games played, and Eric Stokes was one of the best rookie defensive backs last season. However, after those three, the talent level dips tremendously. Additionally, the Packers did not address the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, the Packers could look into signing James Bradberry, who was just released by the New York Giants.
This Trade Between the Giants and Packers Sends Pro Bowl Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
Former Hawks first round pick Adreian Payne tragically passes away

Former Atlanta Hawks’ first-round pick and Michigan State star Adreian Payne has tragically passed away at the young age of 31, according to the Detroit Free Press. Payne joined the MSU program in 2010 and was an important piece of the Spartans, averaging 16 points and seven rebounds his senior year on the way to an Elite Eight berth. Following his final year in Lansing, the Hawks drafted Payne 15th overall in the 2014 NBA draft.
Three Braves top prospects could be in line for promotions

This is huge for the Braves. According to MLBPipeline, Harris is Atlanta’s top prospect, Water’s is ranked third, and Shuster is ranked tenth. Harris looks to be Atlanta’s leadoff hitter of the future. I’d pump the brakes on him getting the call to the majors in 2022, but if he keeps this up, the Braves can’t keep him in the minors much longer, especially if they continue to struggle. I think he gets called up first out of this group, to Gwinnett of course.
NBA Fan Suggests A Blockbuster 3-Team Trade: Anthony Davis To Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers Land Julius Randle And Nikola Vucevic, Russell Westbrook Becomes A Knick

A Lady Spotted Trying To Calm Draymond Green Down To Help Him Avoid Getting A Technical Foul

Mets' new Tom Seaver statue features minor font error

Report: 1 Team Could Still Be In Play For Baker Mayfield

WBC Prez Expects Canelo To Bounce Back Strong After Defeat To Bivol

Ian Rapoport: Green Bay's Asking Price for Joran Love Revealed

