Canelo Alvarez calls for rematch after loss to Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Álvarez, the pound-for-pound top ranked boxer in the world, lost a unanimous decision against Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night, ending a 16-fight and nearly nine year undefeated streak. While Álvarez made no excuses for the loss, he made it clear that he'd like to run it back as soon as possible.

"No excuses, I lost today; he is a great boxer," Álvarez said after the loss, via ESPN. "I felt his power. He comes in and he goes out. He manages his distance really well.

"I don't feel like I lost the fight. ... Personally, I felt he only won four or five rounds. ... We want the rematch, and we're going to do better in the rematch."

Bivol, who won 115-113 on all three scorecards, said he has "no problem" with the idea of a second fight with Álvarez.

Álvarez, 31, has won titles at four weight classes over the course of his illustrious boxing career and currently reigns as the undisputed super middleweight champion at 168 pounds. On Saturday night, he climbed to 175 pounds to challenge Bivol for the WBA (Super) light heavyweight title. In 2019, Álavarez beat Sergey Kovalev via knockout to win the WBO light heavyweight belt in his first fight in the weight class.

The only other loss for Álvarez came in 2013 when he lost a majority decision against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Bivol improved to 20-0 with the victory and has been the WBA (Super) light heavyweight champion since October 2019.