Jimmy McNab was a Scottish left half – the left of a midfield three – who made his debut for Sunderland as an 18-year-old in a 1-0 defeat at home to Ipswich on 20 September 1958 during our first ever season outside the English top flight. He was a regular at Roker Park for almost the next decade, making a total of 323 appearances, during which he scored 18 goals before his final game away against Blackpool in 1967.

SOCCER ・ 22 HOURS AGO