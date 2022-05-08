Teen Charged With Striking Chicago Police Officer During Arrest for Loop Robbery
A 15-year-old boy was accused of striking a Chicago police officer during an arrest for a robbery in the loop....www.nbcchicago.com
A 15-year-old boy was accused of striking a Chicago police officer during an arrest for a robbery in the loop....www.nbcchicago.com
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2