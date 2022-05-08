ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Charged With Striking Chicago Police Officer During Arrest for Loop Robbery

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 15-year-old boy was accused of striking a Chicago police officer during an arrest for a robbery in the loop....

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 2

Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Chicago

Two women stabbed after argument in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two women are in serious condition after being stabbed in the South Chicago neighborhood Saturday night.Police said around 11 p.m., the women, 22 and 32, were standing on the sidewalk in the 8100 block of South Coles when a known man began stabbing them after an argument. Both victims were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition with stab wounds to the body.No one is in custody, Area Two detectives are investigating.
CBS Chicago

Boy, 10, accidentally shoots himself in hand in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 10-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand in Englewood Thursday evening. At 5:28 p.m., the boy was inside a home in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street handling a gun, when the gun discharged. The boy was shot in the foot, and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WCIA

Shooting victim identified

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old Decatur man has been identified after he was killed in a shooting over the weekend. Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Ernest Durham. Durham and two other people were shot Saturday night in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, which resulted in Durham losing his […]
DECATUR, IL
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Renee Collins, 30, last seen in April

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police is asking the public's help in locating a woman last seen in April.Renee Collins, 30, was last seen on April 16, in the area of 105th and Oglesby Avenue. She is described as 5 foot 2 inches, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with a light complexion.  She was last seen wearing black leggings with flowers and has an "Aries" tattoo on her arm.Anyone with information or if located can contact Area Two detectives – Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 killed, 1 wounded in West Pullman shooting

CHICAGO — Two men were killed and another man was wounded in a West Pullman shooting Saturday afternoon, according to officials. Police said two men were near the street in the 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue at around 2:45 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown vehicle. A gunman exited the vehicle and […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

27-year-old woman shot to death on West Side

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old woman was shot to death in Lawndale early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue at around 5 a.m. when she sustained a gunshot wound to the left armpit. The woman self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced […]
LAWNDALE, IL
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
