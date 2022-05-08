ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Labour and wait for election results | Brief letters

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LBT11_0fWzOADL00
Polling station at Burgh House, Hampstead, London. Photograph: @LauraHolland/PA

“Not a shred of work was done in the ward,” said a “Labour insider” of the shock council result in Hampstead Town, when a Labour councillor was returned for the first time in the ward’s history ( How Boris Johnson’s Conservatives lost their grip on London) . This came as a surprise to my 81-year-old mother and other local party members, who have been pounding the streets of Hampstead for months in the buildup to this election. In politics, as in so much of life, quiet hard work gets things done and yet all too easily goes unnoticed.
Kitty Stewart
London

• I wonder if the government’s disastrous handling of our economy, inflation, food banks, energy prices and Brexit is really a deliberate immigration policy, to make our country unattractive?
Martin Cooper
Bromley, Kent

• A female colleague said to me: “What beautiful eyes you have. In fact, I think you would have been really pretty when you were younger” ( Letters, 6 May ). I was 66 at the time.
Patricia Newsome
Ossett, West Yorkshire

• One day, walking along with my daughter who was dressed in pink, a woman stopped and said: “What a lovely little boy.” “She’s a girl, actually,” I replied. “Are you sure?” was the stranger’s reply.
Janet Mansfield
Aspatria, Cumbria

• Obscure words in songs ( Letters, 6 May )? “There’s yttrium, ytterbium, actinium, rubidium”, not to mention the rest in Tom Lehrer’s The Elements .
Tony Abramson
Leeds

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the cost of living: a crisis made in Downing Street

One day this week the prime minister promises that help with food and fuel prices will be announced in “the days to come”. The very next morning, one of his most senior ministers, Michael Gove, adopts a scouse accent and orders everyone to “calm down”. Surveys show that more than 2 million adults in the UK cannot afford to eat every day and the cabinet suggests it could help by relaxing the rules on MOTs. You might call this stuff a joke – only no one is laughing.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Lehrer
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Economy#Labour#Conservatives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

270K+
Followers
69K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy