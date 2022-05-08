ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

We don’t want to stop home development – only ensure that it is sustainable

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dr2Nc_0fWzO9Pr00
The Norfolk Broads, one of the protected areas where local authorities must ensure that new homes are ‘nutrient neutral’.

Your article claims that nutrient neutrality “has halted development across a swath of England” (Wetlands protection law delays building of new homes in England, 2 May).

Nutrient neutrality is not about stopping developments – it’s about ensuring any new development does not make nutrient pollution worse in those areas where there is already a longstanding and serious water pollution problem.

This difficult measure is now necessary to protect fragile freshwater habitats and wildlife because the problems have been allowed to build up. We want to support planning authorities and developers to build sustainable new homes and contribute to healthy rivers and seas. In partnership with the government, we are working with the affected authorities to implement measures so home building can continue.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrient Pollution#Home Building#Wetlands#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

270K+
Followers
69K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy