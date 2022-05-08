ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turnpike Troubadours Frontman Evan Felker Debuts Brand New Song, “Cat In The Rain”

By Wes Langeler
 3 days ago

THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

It was a matter of time before we heard some new Turnpike Troubadours tunes, as it’s been all but confirmed that the Oklahoma band is working on a new album.

A while back, David Spreng, who’s a producer, songwriter/composer, mixer, and engineer, and has done a lot of work with some world renowned musicians and bands like American Aquarium, Tanya Tucker, Steve Perry, Lucinda Williams, Shooter Jennings, Motley Crue, The Who, and so many others, posted a picture on his personal Instagram.

From the FAME Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and it looked an awful lot like Turnpike was in there with him.

We’ve heard a couple unsubstantiated rumors that Turnpike could possibly record two albums (one being an Evan Felker solo album) with Shooter Jennings producing.

So all of that remains to be seen, verified and officially announced but what we do have now… is new music.

Last night, at the White Oak Music Hall in Houston, Texas, Evan Felker and the boys finally pulled something new out of their bag of tricks.

In a solo performance from Felker, the new tune is called “Cat In The Rain.” Seemingly a story about his fall from grace and winding up in Southeast Texas to try and pick up the pieces, busting this one out in Houston couldn’t be more appropriate.

Here’s a look at the chorus:

“You can try to put the past behind,
It’s on your clothes like burning pine,
Is it gin or turpentine you keep in your canteen,
If pressure makes a diamond babe, we still might come out clean…”

And good Lord, it’s a beautiful sight.

The post Turnpike Troubadours Frontman Evan Felker Debuts Brand New Song, “Cat In The Rain” first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

