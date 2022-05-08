Man on motorcycle wanted for snatching jewelry from women's necks

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man on a motorcycle is wanted by police for snatching jewelry off of three people’s necks in the Bronx and Washington Heights and trying but failing at a fourth robbery all in the same day.

The thief began his May 2 robbery spree in the Bronx where he approached a 22-year-old victim from behind and stole a gold necklace from her neck while she was at the corner of Grand Concourse and East 150 Street. The snatch caused her to fall while the man rode away on her motorcycle with her $800 necklace, cops said.

Around 1:30 p.m. the same day, a 30-year-old victim was crossing Saint Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights when the suspect came from behind and took her gold necklace with a pendant on it worth about $405, police said.

About 15 minutes later, a 30-year-old woman was walking near 214 Street and Seaman Avenue when the man on the motorcycle came up behind her and tried to grab her necklace but was unsuccessful, officials said.

Suspect Photo credit NYPD

Shortly after, the thief tried to steal a necklace from a 36-year-old woman who was standing in front of 94 Nagle Avenue. The $1,100 chain broke and fell on the ground and the victim was able to recover a piece of it, authorities said.

The suspect is described as having a light skin complexion, approximately 40 years of age, medium build and last seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue jeans ripped on the knees, black and gray sneakers and seen riding on a red and black motorcycle with a white helmet.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).