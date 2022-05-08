ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana nurse shares journey with COVID-19

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dqTJZ_0fWzNAB800

NEW CASTLE — Throughout her 28 year career, Tonia Gaiter says she's intubated countless patients through her work as a nurse anesthetist.

But in the fall of 2020, Gaiter found herself being intubated as she battled COVID-19. As her condition worsened, she was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Due to low oxygen levels, she needed to be on a ventilator.

“It was very shocking. I remember thinking wow, I can’t believe I am on a ventilator. You know I’ve put so many other patients on ventilators and now I’m on one," Gaiter said. "I knew there was no way around it."

Photos Provided/Tonia Gaiter

During that time, she wasn't sedated. Gaiter says she wanted to be awake and was able to communicate with her family through a dry erase board.

"When you have a tube going down your lung ... I can't really communicate," Gaiter said. "It was such a relief to really be able to communicate. I felt like I had so many things that I needed to say."

After five days on the ventilator, Gaiter was taken off and able to breathe on her own again.

“I remember my first breath forever. It was just like I was at the beach," she said. "I didn’t know what it would be like to remove it, you know? I’ve removed who knows how many with all these years, how many people I’ve taken off … but I just couldn’t figure out what it would be like for me being awake."

After five months of rehab, Gaiter returned to her job. At the beginning of the pandemic, she was nervous to go into a COVID patient's room for fear of getting sick. When she was the patient, she saw the same response from her caregivers.

She says her approach to patient care is different now that's been through the experience of being on a ventilator.

"I have a new level of compassion for that patient who's laying there," she said. "I used to be so rushed, just wanting to go in and get them intubated and come back out and do my charting, so I definitely handle it differently now. I take my time and I build a quick and good repoire with the patient. I let them know ... I have been through this myself and we're going to get you through this."

Gaiter says now she doesn't have the fear of taking care of COVID patients and wants others to know they can survive after having COVID, too.

TOP STORIES: Homeowners hope to get money back after state wins $47K judgment against Noblesville contractor
| 'Toddlers and Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16, family says | Indianapolis mother dies after getting cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic | Four ex-North Central High School students file lawsuit alleging district ignored teacher misconduct | Woman who hid race from home appraisers to get more value hopes US can change

Comments / 9

Related
WISH-TV

Indiana reports 4,886 new COVID cases, 4 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays. The...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Coronavirus
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
City
Noblesville, IN
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Indianapolis, IN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#New Level
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
People

Girl's Cancer Leads Mom to 'Overwhelming' Discovery of More Than 50 Sick Kids Near Closed Nuclear Lab

Melissa Bumstead made a terrifying discovery in 2014 as her four-year-old daughter Grace lay in a hospital bed battling a rare form of leukemia. While keeping vigil at the Los Angeles medical center where Grace was receiving treatment, Bumstead began meeting the parents of more than 50 children with equally rare cancers and was horrified to learn that they all lived near one another.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Waterloo Journal

Baby, who was born prematurely with a rare condition and has been on a respirator most of her life, was sent home following a court battle to keep doctors from removing her from life-sustaining treatment

The toddler who has been at the center of a years-long legal battle to keep her alive, has been discharged from the hospital where she has spent her entire life. The baby was born prematurely with lung and heart issues that required her to be connected to machines to survive. Doctors determined their continued intervention would cause unnecessary suffering and sought to end care. The baby’s mother has fought a court battle to keep doctors from removing her from life-sustaining treatment. And now, her daughter has improved enough that she was released from the hospital and will now be cared for at home.
HEALTH
Gillian Sisley

Woman's Job 'in Jeopardy' After She Cares for Son Post-Surgery

Working parents have to juggle a lot. When a person chooses to become a parent, they are sacrificing a lot of their freedom and flexibility. Along with a child comes the responsibility to be there when the kid needs them, through sickness and in health, and drop everything if required.
WRTV

WRTV

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy