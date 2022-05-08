ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Glenn McConnell Parkway lanes closed for widening

By Lindsay Miller
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction on Glenn McConnell Parkway will impact traffic in West Ashley Sunday night.

Charleston County officials have announced construction for the Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project to take place from May 8 through May 11.

Motorists can expect nighttime lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6:00 a.m as crews work on the eastbound inside lane in one-mile increments from Bees Ferry Road to Magwood Drive.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

