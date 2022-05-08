Flood Warning issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/07 PM 5.7 1.0 1.4 N/A Minor 12/07 AM 5.6 0.9 1.4 N/A Minor 12/08 PM 6.2 1.5 1.6 N/A Minor 13/08 AM 5.4 0.7 1.2 N/A None 13/08 PM 6.0 1.3 1.1 N/A Minor 14/09 AM 5.2 0.5 0.9 N/A None
Effective: 2022-05-11 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nicollet; Sibley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN SIBLEY AND NORTHWESTERN NICOLLET COUNTIES At 654 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 6 miles southwest of Lafayette, or 7 miles north of New Ulm, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado near New Ulm. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Winthrop and Gaylord. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
(WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for the entirety of News Channel 11’s coverage area. According to the NWS’s site, the watch will remain in place from 1:40 p.m. on May 6 to 8 p.m. that same day. You can find a rough map of the warning area below: […]
Manley Hot Springs in Alaska has been experiencing severe flooding over recent days due to an ice jam along the Tanana River downstream. The natural calamity prompted the Alaskan state government to declare a disaster emergency. There were no immediate reports of casualties from the floods. With dozens of residents...
Effective: 2022-05-11 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lee County through 700 PM CDT At 645 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ashton, or 9 miles southwest of Rochelle, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ashton. Including the following interstate I-88 between mile markers 65 and 72. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we’re experiencing could lead to brush fires. In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either […]
Effective: 2022-05-08 21:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST /MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County. In California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. Including Interstate 10 and Highway 95. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
Effective: 2022-05-11 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: McLeod; Renville; Sibley The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Sibley County in central Minnesota McLeod County in central Minnesota Northeastern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 658 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Buffalo Lake, or 19 miles southwest of Hutchinson, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado earlier with this storm. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near Stewart around 705 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Hutchinson and Silver Lake. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Thunderstorms have caused widespread damage in some portions of the United States since the onset of the spring season on March 20, especially over the Central US and Southern US. This week, severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued by weather authorities for the states of Wisconsin and Texas. In addition...
Effective: 2022-05-11 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Brown; Watonwan A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN AND NORTHEASTERN WATONWAN COUNTIES At 702 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over New Ulm, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include New Ulm, Sleepy Eye, Madelia, Hanska, La Salle, Essig, Grogan, New Ulm Airport, St James Airport and Searles. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Heavy flooding in northeastern North Dakota has resulted in a highway closure, preventing access to the Gretna port of entry. As a result, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is suspending service at the Gretna port of entry until further notice. “We advise travelers and commercial traffic to use the Emerson port of entry to enter Canada. […]
Effective: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT NORTH OF CAPE LOOKOUT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, lower Neuse River, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, oceanside Ocracoke Island and Core Banks north of Cape Lookout. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 10:00 AM Thursday. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/05 PM 4.8 -1.0 2.1 1 None 12/05 AM 5.0 -0.8 2.3 1 Minor 12/05 PM 4.7 -1.1 1.9 1 None 13/05 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.7 1 None 13/07 PM 4.7 -1.1 1.3 1 None 14/07 AM 4.0 -1.8 1.2 1 None
Effective: 2022-05-10 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Calumet; Clark; Columbia; Crawford; Dane; Dodge; Door; Florence; Fond du Lac; Forest; Grant; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Juneau; Kewaunee; Lafayette; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Marinette; Marquette; Menominee; Monroe; Oconto; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Richland; Rock; Sauk; Shawano; Vernon; Walworth; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood TORNADO WATCH 197 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN CALUMET CLARK COLUMBIA CRAWFORD DANE DODGE DOOR FLORENCE FOND DU LAC FOREST GRANT GREEN GREEN LAKE IOWA JACKSON JEFFERSON JUNEAU KEWAUNEE LAFAYETTE LANGLADE LINCOLN MANITOWOC MARATHON MARINETTE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE MONROE OCONTO ONEIDA OUTAGAMIE PORTAGE RICHLAND ROCK SAUK SHAWANO VERNON WALWORTH WAUPACA WAUSHARA WINNEBAGO WOOD
Effective: 2022-05-11 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Parmer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PARMER AND NORTHWESTERN CASTRO COUNTIES At 658 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Black, or 7 miles east of Friona, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Summerfield and Black. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-11 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central and central Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central and central Minnesota. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Nicollet; Watonwan The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Brown County in south central Minnesota Western Blue Earth County in south central Minnesota Eastern Watonwan County in south central Minnesota Central Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over St. James, or 22 miles south of New Ulm, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lewisville around 705 PM CDT. Madelia around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Lake Crystal and Vernon Center. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-11 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson TORNADO WATCH 202 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA BUENA VISTA CHEROKEE CLAY DICKINSON IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA COTTONWOOD JACKSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARNOLDS PARK, CHEROKEE, JACKSON, LAKEFIELD, MILFORD, MOUNTAIN LAKE, SPENCER, SPIRIT LAKE, STORM LAKE, AND WINDOM.
Effective: 2022-05-11 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Pamlico; Southern Craven COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, Trent, Bay and lower Neuse Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Comments / 0