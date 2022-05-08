Flood Warning issued for Cass, Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Martin; Watonwan A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN MARTIN AND SOUTHEASTERN WATONWAN COUNTIES At 705 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Truman, or 16 miles north of Fairmont, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Martin and southeastern Watonwan Counties, including the following locations... Foxlake, Northrop, South Branch and Granada. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

MARTIN COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO