ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford, PA

Allegany Man Charged With Drug Possession in Bradford

By Nick Youngs
wesb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Allegany man was charged with drug possession after a...

wesb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Pa. State Trooper arrested for drug possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a state trooper on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances. Upon executing the warrant, the inspector and another trooper discovered 30 Oxymetholone pills and two vials of Trenbolone acetate. Both of these substances are steroids and Schedule III controlled substances. According to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Clarence, PA
Bradford, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Bradford, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Boyfriend charged with murder in 2021 death of Tiara Lott

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 28-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Monday on a murder charge in connection with the death of Tiara Lott, who went missing in January 2021. Prosecutors allege Andre C. Whigham intentionally caused Lott’s death by strangling her with his hands inside of an upstairs apartment on Gold Street in Buffalo. Authorities […]
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Towanda man dies in prison after inmate fight, ruled a homicide

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man has died while incarcerated in prison after a fight with another inmate, Pennsylvania State Police announced. Joel Vanderpool, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell in SCI Camp Hill on May 4, 2022 by prison staff just before 3:00 a.m. According to PSP, emergency personnel responded and attempted […]
TOWANDA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Paraphernalia#Pennsylvania State Police#Allegany
WETM 18 News

83-year-old woman arrested for Waverly bank robbery

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Waverly woman has been arrested for allegedly robbing the village’s Chemung Canal Trust Company location Friday afternoon. Edna Jane Hallett, 83, was arrested after Waverly Police responded to the bank around 10:38 a.m. when the bank alarm was reported at the Chemung Street location. Police determined Hallett had just left […]
WAVERLY, NY
WETM 18 News

Two men accused of assaulting two school employees in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men have been indicted for allegedly assaulting two school employees in Horseheads on school grounds, causing substantial injuries and breaking one of the women’s spines, court documents said. Jared and Dakota Walker were indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to the incident from October 26, 2021. According […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

USPS workers arrested, accused of using Upstate NY post office for drug trafficking

Two U.S. Postal Service employees have been arrested in Upstate New York after allegedly using a post office as a drug hub. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Western New York announced Wednesday that Ralph Minni, 52, and his girlfriend Grace Marie Lopez, 30, of Greece, N.Y., were arrested and charged in separate criminal complaints after allegedly using the U.S. Post Office in the Town of Greece to receive cocaine and marijuana over the past four years.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Athens woman pleads guilty to hiding wanted men in home

ATHENS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Athens woman has pled guilty in connection to an incident in which she hid three wanted men in her home while kids were inside, according to the Bradford County District Attorney. Billie Jo Acla, 54, pled guilty to two counts of Hindering Apprehension on May 9, 2022, the DA told […]
ATHENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy