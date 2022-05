Play nice, pretty please, the NCAA said to boosters in its latest memo on NIL. Or else the NCAA will do what, exactly? Form another sub-committee working group to talk about the good ol’ days when players’ careers were controlled by universities and their conferences instead of by the players themselves in this new free market economy? College sports have never been a more accurate reflection of American idealism than right now at this moment in history, and all the NCAA can think about doing is trying to regulate it.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO