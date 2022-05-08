ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Arson Suspect Charged

KXL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with multiple arson and vandalism cases at area houses of worship. 34-year-old...

www.kxl.com

KXL

Brothers Shot & Killed At Tigard Hotel

TIGARD, Ore. — Two brothers were shot and killed inside the Embassy Suites hotel near Washington Square early on the morning of May 6th. The men are identified as 37-year-old Andrew Randle and Gerald Randle, 38, both of Portland. Officers responded to a call of a disturbance with a...
TIGARD, OR
KXL

Suspect Arrested For Setting Fire, Vandalism At Houses Of Worship

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have arrested a man who they say set fire, broke windows and sprayed graffiti at two synagogues and a mosque four times within five days. 34-year-old Michael Bivins of Portland was arrested on Saturday after showing up at a television station in Beaverton and demanding to speak to a news reporter. He’s facing a Measure 11 charge of arson in the first degree and three counts of criminal mischief.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Woman Dead In Eastbank Esplanade Shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was shot and killed on the Eastbank Esplanade late Sunday night. She was found dead at Southeast Salmon Street around 11:45pm. Police detained one person, but they haven’t said if they’re a suspect or will be facing charges. This marks the 36th...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

FBI Offering $15,000 In Portland Murder Case

Portland, ORE. — The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the murder of Danae Williams. On May 12, 2021, at 8:55 p.m., Danae Williams, age 25, was in her car, stopped at a...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
KXL

Tacoma On Pace For Record Shooting Deaths

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Two men were killed in separate shootings in Tacoma. Both incidents are being investigated as homicides, adding to a running tally that puts the city and Pierce County on pace for the highest recorded number of killings in recent history. Initial dispatch calls on the...
TACOMA, WA
KXL

Washington Man Sentenced For “Revenge Killing”

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. (AP) – A 46-year-old Mountlake Terrace man was sentenced to 23 years and two months in prison for killing a 29-year-old woman in 2018. Prosecutors argued it was a “revenge” killing after David Nieuwenhuis blamed Candice Black for the overdose death of his stepson, who was dating Black.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
WGN TV

Police: Gary man shot by officer after transport escape

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Gary man was shot by an officer Wednesday afternoon after allegedly escaping from a jail transport vehicle. Police believe Newton County Jail deputies were transporting Jayme Lopez, 36, of Gary, from the Iroquois County Jail, in Illinois, to the Newton County Jail for an active warrant.
GARY, IN

