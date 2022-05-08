ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne, CA

Roadwork Continues On Highways And At The Red Church

By Sabrina Biehl
mymotherlode.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, May 8th to the 14th. The local passes remain closed for the winter but Hwy 108 is open up to Kennedy Meadows as detailed here. Daily updates are on our traffic page here. On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine...

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Chain Controls In Effect For I-80, Highway 50 In Sierra

LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Though conditions cleared up a bit Monday morning, chain controls were back in effect for I-80 and remained in place for Highway 50 Monday afternoon as more wintry weather rolled through the region. At 4 p.m., Caltrans said maximum chains must be in the possession of all truck drivers traveling through the region. For Highway 50, all vehicles must have chains on tires from Twin Bridges to Meyers. We're currently screening trucks for chains on HWY80 – E/B at Applegate and W/B at Mogul. Drivers must have maximum chains in their possession. Trucks without chains will be turned...
TWIN BRIDGES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Remains Of Missing Fresno Woman Found Near Shaver Lake

FRESNO (CBS13) — The skeletal remains of 37-year-old Samantha Tomlinson of Fresno were found this week near Shaver Lake, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Tomlinson was reported missing on December 3, 2021 after she did not return from a shopping trip. Crews began searching for Tomlinson, checking the Sierra National Forest and Sequoia National Park since Tomlinson was an avid hiker who frequented those areas. Unfortunately, crews were never able to find Tomlinson or her car. On May 2, the Sheriff’s office received a report of an abandoned 2002 Honda Civic near Dinkey Creek and Rock Creek Roads east of Shaver Lake. Upon checking the license plate, they discovered that the car belonged to Tomlinson. It was believed that the car had been covered in snow throughout the winter, which is why it wasn’t found sooner. Around 20 Search and Rescue members were deployed to the area to continue the search for Tomlinson. On May 4, Search and Rescue members found bones in an area of rough terrain about a half-mile away from where they discovered Tomlinson’s car. The bones were taken to the Coroner’s Office where Tomlinson’s identity was confirmed via dental records on May 6. No foul play was suspected.
FRESNO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

One killed, three rescued in Topaz Lake boating accident

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead and several others were rescued after a boating accident in Douglas County. It happened on Saturday morning at Topaz Lake. Deputies responded to an overturned boat with several people in the water. One person died and three others were rescued and received...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuolumne, CA
City
Mariposa, CA
Local
California Government
Tuolumne, CA
Government
City
Long Barn, CA
Local
California Traffic
CBS Sacramento

Man Driving Through San Joaquin River Gets Stuck, Swept Downstream

MENDOTA (CBS13) — A man driving his usual route through the San Joaquin River for work was stuck in the water and swept downstream, losing his pickup truck, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:40 a.m. Saturday morning a work pickup truck was en route to the Madera side of the San Joaquin River to plant some pistachio trees just outside of Mendota. This employee has successfully driven across the river to reach their farming location in the past. This time, though, he would not be successful. The pickup continued down the bank, gradually being submerged in the river’s deep water. The 29-year-old driver jumped out of the vehicle and was carried downstream. Luckily, he was able to cling to some trees while another employee on the riverside contacted 911. The first firemen on the scene were from Cal Fire/Fresno County Fire. They deployed a rescue boat and were able to save the man at about 8:30 a.m. Due to dangerously high water levels, the pickup could not be dragged out of the river.
CBS Sacramento

Firefighter Darin Banks Killed On The Job By Falling Tree In Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A Northern California firefighter was killed by a dead tree that fell while he was performing prep work for a prescribed burn in Tuolumne County on Friday, his employer Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression announced over the weekend. Darin Banks, 26, of Red Bluff leaves behind a son, 4, a mother, siblings, grandparents and great-grandparents, Jess R. Wills, president of Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression, said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to all who knew and loved Darin, and we ask you to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of sorrow,” Wills said. The incident...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Auburn Traffic Collision Closes Auburn Ravine Road

AUBURN (CBS13) — A traffic collision in Auburn has caused crews to close Auburn Ravine Road while they clear the wreckage, said the Auburn Police Department. The accident involved one or more vehicles, one of which was a passenger van that ended up tipped on the roadside. There is no additional information available at this time.
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

CHP arrests man in Truckee that is wanted in Alaska

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol arrested David Swendiman on Tuesday after being alerted that he was wanted in Alaska accused of charges of rape and sexual abuse of a minor. The CHP was notified about Swendiman entering the state by the California Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Team – Sacramento (SAC – FAT). […]
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Way Traffic#Traffic Control#Signage#Traffic Condition#The Red Church#Mother Lode Highways#Bonanza Mine#Calaveras
NBC Bay Area

Winter Advisory Issued for Donner Pass, I-80 Sunday

Although it's early spring, a winter weather advisory is being issued by the National Weather Service for the Sierra Nevada for two major highways to Lake Tahoe. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday for Donner Pass on Interstate 80 in Nevada County and Echo Summit on state Highway 50 in El Dorado County.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy