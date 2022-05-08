Pirates 1-1 in Reds Doubleheader

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby left Wednesday's Game 5 against the Rangers after taking a hit. With about 7 minutes left in the second period, Jacob Trouba hit Crosby and the Penguins' captain went straight to the locker room. Crosby was not on the ice to start the third period and did not return. After the game, coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.When asked about the hit, Sullivan had a succinct answer."Did you see the hit? You probably have the same opinion I do," Sullivan said. The Rangers won, 5-3. The Penguins had a 2-0 lead when Crosby left the ice. Game 6 is Friday in Pittsburgh. The Penguins lead the series 3-2.

