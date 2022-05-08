ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'SNL' imagines origin of abortion laws from the Middle Ages

Cover picture for the article"Saturday Night Live" traveled back to 1235 and imagined the origin of abortion...

Variety

Howard Stern: Supreme Court Justices Who Ban Abortion Should Raise Every Unwanted Child

Click here to read the full article. Howard Stern used the May 3 episode of eponymous SiriusXM radio show to blast the Supreme Court Justices who are considering overturning Roe v. Wade, which has kept basic abortion rights legal since its 1973 ruling. A majority draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked on May 2. Alito wrote that Roe v. Wade “was egregiously wrong from the start” and called the reasoning behind the ruling “exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.” The Supreme Court has since said the leaked draft is not representative of the court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

'SNL' envisions abortion debate hundreds of years ago

In the leaked Supreme Court majority draft opinion, Justice Samuel Alito writes that “an unbroken tradition of prohibiting abortion on pain of criminal punishment persisted from the earliest days of the common law.”. "Saturday Night Live" put that argument in a time machine and started the cold open with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TMZ.com

'SNL' Takes on Supreme Court Abortion Draft Decision with Medieval Skit

'SNL' did a really smart cold open Saturday night ... challenging what appears to be the Supreme Court's notion that tradition should stand in the way of change. It was pretty brilliant ... the host Benedict Cumberbatch, along with Andrew Dismukes, Alex Moffat, Kate McKinnon, Chris Redd and Cecily Strong played characters back in 1235, when the laws were incredibly draconian. The point -- these ideas have no place a thousand years later.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Upworthy

Senator asks men to imagine not having 'authority over own body' in passionate speech on abortion

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is urging men to think about how they would react if their body autonomy was decided by an authority. The Democrat gave a passionate speech against banning abortion after a leaked Supreme Court opinion revealed that Roe v. Wade would be overturned, enabling states to implement their own laws surrounding abortion, contraception and so on. Gillibrand said the potential decision to overturn the judgment was "bone-chilling" and labeled the battle over abortion rights in the U.S. the “biggest fight of a generation.” The New York senator called on her congressional colleagues to pass the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA). "I would like to speak to America's men for one minute. And imagine you do not have authority over your own body for 10 months. Imagine if that decision-making would be taken away even if you would die in childbirth. Even if you couldn't decide who you were having children with, even if you couldn't decide when you were having that child,” she said, reported Fox News.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Decider.com

Bill Maher And Michele Tafoya Debate Abortion Rights on ‘Real Time’: “I Never Thought Life Itself was Particularly Precious”

Last night on Real Time with Bill Maher, the HBO host tackled an extremely hot topic at the moment, women’s reproductive rights. Since abortion is nothing to joke about, the comedian took the topic to his panel discussion where he could be frank with his guests. Maher presented both sides of the coin, starting with a few quips before launching into a serious discussion on the ultra-sensitive issue. He began with a nod to drunken Cinco de Mayo celebrations – “If you can’t remember what you did last night, you might want to get an abortion now” – Maher noted several states...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fox News

Leftists respond after Justice Clarence Thomas says court won’t be ‘bullied’: ‘Bully them harder’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ remarks on the leaked draft opinion signaling the potential demise of Roe v. Wade has antagonized liberals on social media. During the 11th Circuit judicial conference on Friday, the conservative justice slammed the leak and the subsequent pro-abortion backlash as an attempt to bully the court into delivering "outcomes" that certain groups want.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
