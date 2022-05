In this episode, we talk with Geneva Town Supervisor Mark Venuti. A public hearing has been set for May 26 on a proposal to clarify the town’s zoning law concerning ag commerce. He says some changes have been made to the proposal due to some public opposition. There is no need to sign up to speak at the hearing. Anyone who wants will be allowed three to five minutes to speak.

GENEVA, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO