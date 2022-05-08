3 teens shot at post-prom party in Des Moines, police say

Iowa shooting: Three teens were wounded in Des Moines after a fight broke out at a post-prom party, police said. (Josiah_S/iStock)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three Iowa teenagers were shot outside a post-prom party in Des Moines early Sunday, authorities said.

Authorities were called to the scene at around 12:23 a.m. CDT, KCCI-TV reported. A 17-year-old girl and two 18-year-old boys were wounded, the television station reported.

The victims were taken to area hospitals and are expected to survive, KGAN-TV reported.

The party was organized for students at Theodore Roosevelt High School in Des Moines and took place after the school’s senior prom, WHO-TV reported.

Police said approximately 200 people, mostly teenagers, attended the event, KCCI reported.

Police said an uninvited group to the event arrived and a fight broke out, according to the television station.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

