Batavia, NY

Driver killed after apparent medical emergency and crash in Batavia

By Anthony Reyes
 3 days ago
A driver was killed after suffering an apparent medical emergency and crashing in Batavia Saturday.

Batavia police and fire responded to the crash near 390 West Main Street around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the vehicle was traveling west on West Main Street when it appears the man driving, who was the only person in the vehicle, suffered a medical emergency causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and went onto the property at 390 West Main Street where it struck a fence and came to a rest in a ditch.

According to police, City Fire and Mercy EMS attempted life saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved and the crash remains under investigation.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

